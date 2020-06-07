3 hours ago

Minister of Education Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh popularly known as NAPO has denied verbally abusing former Minister of Education, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

NAPO is reported to have said: “After we launched the Free SHS, she went back to the radio stations claiming they are the brainchild of the policy because they started progressive free SHS. That was when I said Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang was an embarrassment to education”.

Speaking to this on Peace FM’s morning show 'Kokrokoo', NAPO said “I did not insult her as a person and that I spoke based on records in response to some comments she made . . . I only said she has become an embarrassment to education".

The Education Minister further listed the ruling government's achievement so far including the employment of over 94,000 teachers.

