4 hours ago

Obaapa Christy has said it never crossed her mind that she would have divorced from her marriage with her former husband, Pastor Love.

Despite the public insults, name-calling, and attacks, the gospel musician believes she gives God glory.

Obaapa Christy advised women to know when to walk away if they discover that a relationship with which they are involved is unhealthy and will only disgrace and humiliate them.

She was speaking to Sokoohemaa Kukua on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

When asked if she ever thought she would be divorced when she was married to Pastor Love, especially being a Christian, the musician said, ”no that never crossed my mind. I never thought of that”.

Obaapa Christy stated that she never compared herself to anyone or was interested in the affairs of others.

“People have reasons for taking risks. “I don’t base my decisions on what others have done.”

“I know you want an answer, but I didn’t want to talk about it today.” We don’t know what tomorrow holds for us, so whatever happens to us in life has a purpose. Maybe I had to go through that journey, so I leave everything to God.

You may be going through a situation; if it is something I can cope with, I will do so. However, if it is not the best option for you, you must make that decision. It would be better for you to walk away than to stay and die, or to bring you humiliation and disgrace. When you make that bold decision, God will be with you.”

“Sometimes, God will not be with you if you do not take that courageous step away from the difficulties. God is with you no matter what others say, think, or do. The most important thing is that you understand the pain you are experiencing. You are the one who must make decisions for yourself, not what others think of you.”