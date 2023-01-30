3 hours ago

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has admonished his colleagues to pay respect to the pioneers of Ghana's music industry, even in instances when they disagree on matters.

Shatta was caught up in a beef with Dancehall musician Samini and Hiplife artiste, Reggie Rockstone some years ago.

According to the famous musician, he never crossed the line by discrediting their impact although there were verbal attacks.

Shatta in a Facebook video called out rapper Sarkodie for disrespecting his senior colleague, Samini, due to his fame.

He said: "It is your dream to be like Samini. Shout out to Reggie Rockstone, you see sometimes me and these people have beef but the reason why God will bless me is that I don't lose that picture of them being legends. I don't f***king lose that picture of whom they have to be in front of my face...I will have a problem with Reggie Rockstone but you see him as a legend, godfather and originator of something, a pioneer, forget everything."

Shatta in his message also pledged to take on any artiste who dares to disrespect those he termed legends of Ghana music.

"Now any artiste who will fool with any big artiste, I will beat you. The fooling is becoming too much, what do you know? Where were you in the days of KK Fosu, Tic Tac and Kokoveli? Today you want to flex them, if you try that, I will lash you," he warned.

As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, Samini lamented Sarkodie's failure to reciprocate the love and support shown him when he requested a verse on his Burning EP.

On his account, Sarkodie read his WhatsApp messages but never got back to him.

Samini in his viral tweets announced that he will no longer work with the rapper.

"Not sure I’ll need a verse from sark but if he ever does need one I’m not interested and that’s facts. He knows this himself. )y3 Alo sometimes and I don’t play that. Yes or no be problem for am so e go slow you and your project go dull... he did it to me on burning EP," he tweeted on January 23.

Watch the video below:

Source: Ghanaweb