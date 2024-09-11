29 minutes ago

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Agona West says she does not regret supporting Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the NPP Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.

She attributed some of the hostility she is facing in her constituency to her support for Mr. Agyapong during the primaries.

“I never regret supporting Kennedy Agyapong, despite the backlash from my constituents” she said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

She mentioned that, “I didn’t even have a Bawumia t-shirt because, obviously, he supported Ken Agyapong. When I finally got one and hoisted his flags in my constituency, I faced attacks.”

Madam Morrison also noted that, despite Mr. Agyapong’s absence from the country during her campaign and the lack of support she received from him, local chiefs and constituents have urged her not to reconsider her decision.

“Even now, chiefs and people are calling on me not to rescind my decision,” she said.

Madam Morrison’s decision to run independently follows her defeat in the NPP parliamentary primaries on April 13, where she got 152 votes compared to Chris Arthur’s 240 votes.