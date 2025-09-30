4 hours ago

Nigerian music executive and founder of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy, has opened up about the personal trade-offs he believes came with his rise to success in the music industry.

Speaking on The Echo Podcast, the 42-year-old was asked what part of himself he had to let go in the process of becoming a music mogul.

In response, Don Jazzy reflected on his relationship status, noting that marriage may be one of the things he unintentionally sacrificed.

“I never thought I would be 40-something and not be married, maybe I lost that one. If it comes, it comes; if it does not come, I am totally fine,” he said.

He also shared what alternate path he might have taken had he not become a music executive.

“I would have been in the music industry still, or probably an influencer,” he added.

Despite his personal reflections, the renowned producer, known for launching the careers of stars like Tiwa Savage, Rema, and Ayra Starr, emphasised that he remains fulfilled with his accomplishments.