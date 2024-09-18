4 hours ago

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has called for a more inclusive society for persons living with disabilities.

According to him, disability can affect anyone, regardless of wealth or education.

Speaking at the inaugural Disability Conversation hosted by the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation, Kufuor reflected on his experience, stating that he could never have imagined a decade ago that he would one day rely on a wheelchair.

“Look at me today,” Kufuor said. “If someone had said ten years ago that I would be in a wheelchair today, perhaps, he would have been disputed and damned as a false prophet, but this prophecy is the reality today, I’m in a wheelchair and I cannot walk, and I need about four, five six hefty men to be pushing me around like a baby.

He urged for greater acceptance and integration of people with disabilities, highlighting the importance of embracing diversity and developing tolerance for all individuals.

“We cannot afford to leave any segment of our society behind,” Kufuor added. “We must appreciate our differences and our individual challenges, and work towards integrating everyone as an integral part of the human race.”

John Kufuor also emphasised the significance of the Disability Act in fostering a society where all individuals, including those with disabilities, feel safe, valued, and protected.

Meanwhile, a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko SAID public facilities that do not meet the specifications and are inaccessible for persons with disability should not be certified.

“I struggle to understand how an engineer can approve a building or road construction that doesn’t comply with specific codes. It reflects poorly on us to cut corners. We need to recognize that disability is a universal condition, stemming from the fall of Adam. All humanity experiences disability in different forms and degrees. Embracing this mindset will help us plan better for our current or future needs.”

Individuals with disabilities who have overcome stigma and excelled in their fields shared their experiences, emphasising that they should be seen for their capabilities rather than pitied.