16 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, has clarified that his comments were solely focused on the credentials of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and did not include any reference to John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, as a drunkard.

This clarification follows allegations that Mr. Atta Akyea labeled Mahama an alcoholic during a mini-rally on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

In an interview on Citi FM on Friday, Mr. Atta Akyea addressed the controversy and provided clarity on his statements.

“I wanted to say that when we are having a crisis as a nation and it is economic then God has helped us [because] we have a Moses who is an expert in economics. So Ghana is going to have for the first time an economist as a president to solve the economic problems that we are complaining about.”

“He is not only an economist. He is a very decent man…I also respect his discipline he is not only an economist but he doesn’t drink alcohol. This is all that I said,” he explained.