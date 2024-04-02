1 hour ago

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, has disclosed that he paid a mammoth $100,000 to ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in order to kill the number 12 video documentary in 2018.

That said, the documentary brought Kwesi Nyantakyi's world crushing down as the huge empire he had built tumbled under his very own eyes.

Nyantakyi was forced to quit all his positions at the GFA, CAF and FIFA after which he was handed a 15 year ban from football and all football-related activities.

According to the embattled former GFA boss, Anas Aremeyaw Anas demanded for $150,000.00 in order to kill the documentary, but he could only raise $100,000.00 which they deemed insufficient.

“Before the video was released, a former colleague at the GFA Exco, Adam Munkaila, took me to Anas' lawyers, a certain Kwame Gyan, a lecturer at Legon. I met him at his residence around Westland and he told me Anas was his student and had informed him he needed $150,000 to kill the story.

"I had never been to his house before.

'I gave them $100,000, but they told me the amount was inadequate and later went ahead to release the video," he said in an interview with Captain Smart on Onua TV Tuesday morning.

“After the video came out, I asked for a refund and even the refund was done in pieces. Today, they would bring $20,000, and the next day another $10,000. They were giving me stories, but eventually I got everything back,” he said.

On June 6, 2018, the Tiger Eye PI premiered the Anas’s investigative video titled Number 12 at the Accra International Conference Centre which centered on the rot in Ghana football.

In a secret recording, the video captured over a hundred football officials including referees and match commissioners receiving bribes to compromise their fairness in soccer matches.

The embattled former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi was captured in the video using President Akufo Addo’s name for influence peddling, stating that the President is open to pocketing a $5 million bribe, claiming Akufo-Addo sold most of his property to finance the 2016 election and as such was broke.

Nyantakyi said he had been reliably informed by Anthony Karbo, the deputy roads and highways minister, that given Akufo-Addo’s dire financial situation, he would greatly appreciate a $5 million dollar “gift” and in turn approve lucrative contracts for Nyantakyi and his team.

The former GFA boss has, however declared his intentions to contest for the vacant Ejisu Constituency seat after the untimely demise of Hon. John Kumah.