1 hour ago

Nollywood actress cum media personality Nancy Isime has spoken out about how she detests sex and kissing scenes in movies.

The actress made this revelation during an interview with media personality Okoeguale Ehizojie better known as Dadaboy. Nancy revealed that she does not enjoy such roles.

Nancy who recently performed kissing and sex scenes on the screen claimed that since these roles are simply scripts, there is nothing to enjoy about them.

She added that while it might seem beautiful on screen, she wants such sequences to be performed by actors with experience and a sense of professionalism.

“Well, it’s a script, and Yes, I do kiss in movies. But why will I enjoy it? 5,000 people around you. Enjoy what? I never enjoy doing nothing. There are cameras around, it’s a scene. I prefer to actually have kissing scenes with seasoned actors who understand the professionalism of a kissing scene or a sex scene.

“Sex scene of course because everybody is all dressed up but there is movement. So there are literally people who understand the job and are focused and are literally just running through a script,” she explained.