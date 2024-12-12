2 hours ago

Notable actress Omotunde Adebowale, popularly known as Lolo1 or Adaku of Jenifa’s Diary fame has shared her unconventional preferences when it comes to choosing a partner.

In an interview, the actress described her taste in men as “very weird” and elaborated on the qualities she finds appealing.

She revealed a preference for younger men with long hair and earrings, and men who are visually appealing.

Adaku also noted that her focus has shifted away from the traditional search for a perfect partner, adding humorously, “Gone are those days when you will be looking for a God-fearing man. Are you even God-fearing yourself?”

She further explained that, her ideal partner would need to be a refined gentleman, particularly due to her love for fine dining.

“I like good things. And I’ll find it difficult to connect with any man that isn’t Eurocentric because I’m a fine dining girl. You won’t catch me on a date at an amala spot,” she stated.