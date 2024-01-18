53 minutes ago

Faila Razak, the popular Ghanaian chef notable for her Guinness World Record attempt for longest cooking marathon, has opened up on her humble beginnings and life beyond her cooking career.

As a graduate of the University of Development Studies, Chef Faila was once a devoted banker and a staff of the Bank of Africa in Tamale.

She described her life as a banker as exemplary, as she was hardworking and marketing effectively for the brand.

However, Chef Faila said she could not ignore the burning desire for cooking, which is her true passion, while banking was an aspiration she took in honour of her parents.

In view of this, she made the courageous decision to resign and follow her true calling in the culinary world, despite her significant contributions to the Bank of Africa.

She recounted how she had to submit a letter of resignation three times before it was finally accepted with reason that it was a big deal to lose someone as industrious as her at the bank.

Nonetheless, she pursued her cooking dreams and started working as a chef without prior qualification or training.

She immersed herself in various learning experiences, including stints at Aliu Mahama Hotel, Mafara Hotel, and exposure to top chefs in Indian and Chinese restaurants.

Chef Faila said she felt a sense of satisfaction pursuing her dreams since she has always wanted to be associated with food.

In her view, her cook-a-thon attempt and the positive responses she has received from her client is a testament that she made right decision.