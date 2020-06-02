1 hour ago

Former Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom has stated that he did not swap FC Basel for Ukranian side FC Dnipro because of the money.

Most persons accused the promising right full back for trading a glittering career to the major leagues in Europe for a hefty pay day in Ukraine.

At 22 years then and in the prime of his powers, the Ghanaian was regarded as among the best young full backs in the world and was interesting major clubs in Europe before deciding to surprisingly take the strange route to Ukraine.

Inkoom says he did not go to Ukraine for the cash but was pushed by FC Basel as the offer was too good to turn down.

''Basel [wanted] the money because it was a huge money for a right back. I was having a new born baby as well. I will just say that in my opinion, I didn't want to go [to Dnipro],'' he told Joy Sports.

''The club spoke to me, we had a conference [between] me, the president of the team, the football director, the coach and I told them I wasn't ready to go because of my baby.

''At the end of the day, they loved the money and they wanted me to go to help the club as well. So I thought about it and decided that why not? If I can also bring something onto the table for the club to develop then why not? So I had to sacrifice.'' he added.