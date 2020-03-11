12 minutes ago

Ghana's Jordan Ayew is close to reaching his best ever tally in club football since his time at Lorient in the French Ligue 1 where he reached double figures.

Since then, the Ghanaian striker has not gone anywhere close to reaching that feat in club football with the closest being 7 goals in 2015/2016 season with Aston Villa.

In the current season the 28 year old has notched up 8 league goals for the eagles and is just four shy of equaling his own record.

At Lorient, he attributes their playing style as being behind his good goal scoring form as he says the team played for him.

The 12 for Lorient is in sight. A time in which clearly Ayew has fond memories of – almost thanking us for giving him an excuse to relive that season: “Sylvain Ripoll played to my strengths,” offering an explanation as to why the 2014/15 Ligue 1 season remains his sole double-digit haul in the league. “Sylvain made the players play for me and allowed me to use my pace in behind. I’d say they were a team a bit similar to Swansea City, as in they keep the ball: pass, pass, pass.

“It was a team that basically played four strikers, and in a period where I had to score goals I was presented with plenty of chances to score those goals.”he told Palace's official website.

“I was still a team player,” he almost interrupts himself – don’t worry, Jordan; the Palace fans know that. “But I was being used as a real No.9 where I had chances from crosses or passes in behind. It was a different style in the French league though but I really enjoyed my time with Lorient and that is what gave me the chance to come to the Premier League with Aston Villa and I am so grateful for that.”