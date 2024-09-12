4 hours ago

Asuogyaman New Patriotic Party (NPP) Pius Enam Hadzide, has said he should be applauded for his promise to provide constituents the opportunity to travel to the United States of America (USA) for the 2026 World Cup.

According to him, the promise is part of a broader vision to give constituents international experiences to foster patriotism.

“The World Cup is not happening in Germany, it is not happening in the UK but I spoke to those who relate with those going to work and bring money home or going to school. But in America, I specifically spoke about going to the World Cup. We are all hopeful that Ghana will go and play in America and Ghanaians will go to America to support them.

“I am saying that as a Member of Parliament, I would support and facilitate the travel of some of my constituents who are interested in going and supporting Ghana in America to go and do the same,” he said on Accra-based Citi FM.

The former Deputy Information Minister’s promise made during an engagement with constituents has attracted mixed reactions.

As a former Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Hadzide disclosed his extensive connections and experience in the sports sector are key assets that could facilitate international opportunities for Ghanaian youth.

Despite the backlash, the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the National Youth Authority(NYA) has said he will not be swayed.

“If you don’t want me to do that, you can probably advise me against it but I believe strongly that given the opportunity I can provide opportunities for my people to also go to America and support their country.

“They are as patriotic as everybody else. We know the Supporters Union, they travel around the world and they go and support our national teams. So, why can’t my constituents also benefit from these opportunities that are available to other people?” he quizzed.

He continued, “Are we not aware that the Ghana Supporters Union, has branches and that they can open up a branch of the Ghana Supporters Union in my constituency, which will enable them to also get the opportunity to go and support the national team? I think that people should applaud me for wanting to create opportunity for our people.”