2 hours ago

Ghanaian musician and Independent parliamentary candidate for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, known widely as Kwame A-Plus, has taken extraordinary steps to ensure his safety due to numerous threats.

In a candid interview with DJ Slim on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, A-Plus disclosed that he sleeps with a gun to protect himself.

Despite facing significant online criticism for his outspoken views, A-Plus mentioned that he has never experienced personal animosity face-to-face.

However, he has received threatening calls, which he usually disregards. Yet, these threats have led him to adopt stringent safety measures.

“I fall asleep with my gun in my hand. Even when I’m sitting on UTV, I have a gun in my pants. I’m just living, and I don’t want to die like Fennec,” he revealed, referencing the tragic murder of music mogul Fennec Okyere.

Plus described Fennec’s murder as a senseless act and stressed his determination to avoid a similar fate.

“Fennec was in his room sleeping when people came and murdered him. He had to wait for them to come because he had no protection. Bro, you can’t die like that. He had nothing to defend himself, so he just waited for his killers,” he recounted.

Expressing his resolve to defend himself at all costs, A-Plus said, “I still have the pictures on my phone. When I look at Fennec’s pictures, I say to myself, ‘Me, I will not go like that.’ The things I will do before I die, when you put me on my bed, you will see me smiling because I would have shot at least one person before I died.”

His statements underscore his commitment to personal safety and his readiness to confront any threats head-on, ensuring he is not caught unprepared. A-Plus’s candid revelation sheds light on the intense pressures and dangers faced by public figures in Ghana.