Ghanaian gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, has narrated the ordeal she went through in the early stages of her life.

In an interview on Hitz FM on January 15, 2025, Joyce Blessing explained that she had to sell water and second-hand clothing at some point in order to survive.

Joyce Blessing added that she left home at an early stage because life was difficult for her mother, who single-handedly raised three children.

"From the beginning, it was very hard for me. If I tell people that I used to sell pure water, they don't believe me. Sometimes I would sell second-hand clothes, brooms, and gari. In fact, we sold anything that we came across. And I did this with my sister. My parents didn't even know how I got to Accra. They got to know when someone informed my mother about a song I did which became a hit. At that time, phones were not as common as they are now. But I am sure she wept when she heard the news.

"My mother gave birth to five children but three stayed with her. Life was difficult, so, some went to school while others like myself stayed behind to sell. So, I have been selling on the streets and people who knew me then now address me by Akos. Anytime I am on the street and I see these people selling, I can give them the last money on me and I don't even buy fuel," she said.

The "Oluwa Is Involved" hitmaker also shared the saddest moment in her life regarding her father.

"The saddest moment in my life was when I went searching for my father. I walked from home in search of him. And I didn't get money when returning because I didn't meet him and I didn't know anyone around there. So, I had to walk from Abuakwa to Tafo... When I got home, I was crying and when my mother asked, I couldn't say anything and she also started crying. Up to date, anytime I remember the incident and how far God has brought me, I begin to cry," she added.