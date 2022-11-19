3 hours ago

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Xandy Kamel, has disclosed that contrary to claims that her rich father left behind some properties, she hustles to make ends meet.

Dispelling claims that she is living a comfortable life, Xandy said it gets to a point where she has to beg for assistance in order to feed herself.

“I am not comfortable, I hustle. It gets to a point where I beg before I eat. It gets to a point, which means I still do that. Someone will think my father was rich and maybe he left me properties and all that but he didn’t leave behind the Bank of Ghana in our room. My father was a very strict person so we didn’t experience the life rich people usually experience,” she stated in an interview with Zionfelix.

Highlighting some of her struggles, Xandy Kamel said she wasn’t born with a silver spoon in her mouth adding that her late father attained the Member of Parliament position after so many years family of hardship.

“My father was a teacher when I was born. How much were they even taking at that time? My mother was also selling jewelleries but she stopped at a point and she started selling fish. She stopped and then started selling khebab. I assisted her in selling the khebab by roaming the streets and markets with it. I used to walk about three hours to school. For my late father’s riches or status, it was just recent and also short.”

Xandy Kamel’s late father, Henry Ford Kofi Kamel, was a Ghanaian politician who served as the Volta Regional Minister and the Member of Parliament of Buem constituency in 2004. He passed away on December 25, 2012.

Watch the video below: