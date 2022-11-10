2 hours ago

Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, known widely as Sarkodie, has disclosed that he supports the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and still stands by his 'Nana Toase' slogan.

Speaking on 3Music TV, the 'Non-Living Thing' artiste mentioned that the message he preached in his 'Dumsor', 'Inflation', and 'Masses' songs during John Mahama's tenure are issues that persist to date and that he is not moved to compose another song.

"What I said he [Nana Addo] should 'toaso', I stand by it because I think I benefitted from Free Education directly and I have the right to say I endorse that because this is directly.

"My mom has these girls we've been supporting. At first, she would call, asking me to help. I am not saying it is much but just the fact that I am not even hearing that, it came from that place and I was specific about what I was endorsing," he disclosed.

His statement rides on the back of Ghanaian comedian DKB, who shades him for the song 'Happy Day', which he composed in 2020 for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, endorsing him for president.

DKB's video captured Sarkodie's lyrics, "If today I am sleeping with lights in my house and my children can go to school for free, forgive me, but Nana, continue (Toaso)."

The aforementioned lines formed part of Sarkodie's lyrics for the 'Happy Day' song, which featured Kuami Eugene.

Some persons described the song as an endorsement of Nana Akufo-Addo because of the 'Nana Toaso' phrase that the ruling party and Nana Addo used for their campaign.