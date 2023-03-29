2 hours ago

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde aka Omosexy, has once again opened up on her marriage and childbearing journey.

The movie star who spent four months in Nigeria to take part in the 2023 general elections has recently been in the news, particularly, after she shared a sultry picture of herself and her husband.

But the actress has flown back to London with her family and one of her sons, Michael, picked her up from the airport.

Sharing the video of her excited self in her son’s car, she stated that she started having kids at the age of 19, and Michael was born when she was 24.

She wrote below, “Kiddo is grown… he’s now picking me up in his own car! They actually sent him to pick me up…. Yup! Honeyboy… we free! Started having kids at 19 so you don’t understand my journey… had micky age 24 so hey # let me feel young Againnnnnnnnnn.”

Fans who have been fascinated by her story couldn't help but admire the great bond she shares with her son, who is all grown.

Check out the video below: