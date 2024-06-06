45 minutes ago

Actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has revealed that she still proudly bears a tattoo of her estranged husband, rapper Medikal, on her body.

Despite their ongoing divorce proceedings, Fella holds the tattoo in high regard due to its personal significance.

The tattoo, which is Medikal’s name and a half-face of a lion, was part of a matching set with Medikal, who has the other half of the lion’s face inked on his body.

Fella said the tattoo is a beautiful reminder of their past and that she cherishes it deeply.

Nonetheless, she did not indicate whether she has plans to cover up or alter the tattoo in the future.

While she chose not to delve into the specifics of their divorce, the actress maintained her respect for Medikal as the father of her child.

She mentioned that, the details of their separation are private and that she wishes to maintain that privacy.

Her decision to keep the tattoo has sparked discussions among fans and the public.

Many have expressed admiration for her choice to honour the memory and significance of her relationship with Medikal, despite their current circumstances.