3 hours ago

Dancehall/Reggae musician, Stonebwoy is of the belief that he won the coveted Artist of the Year award in 2019 at the VGMAs even though he was disqualified by Charterhouse and the VGMA board for pulling a gun on stage.

Stonebwoy and his then-archrival, Shatta Wale were involved in a near physical altercation while the former was on stage with his team to receive his award for Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year at the 20th VGMAs when Shatta Wale and his boys were spotted angrily advancing towards the stage.

The unfortunate incident which marred the 20th celebrations of the award was condemned by the general public and the two were subsequently picked up by the police after the awards ceremony.

At the end of the evening, the VGMA board unanimously decided not to award the overall AOTY to any of the nominated artistes and subsequently banned Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy for a number of years.

Speaking on the unfortunate incident, 3 years after it happened in an interview on TV3 New Day, the BHIM Nation president who was a nominee for the Artiste of The Year at the 2023 VGMAs acknowledged his achievements in the past.

“Not to forget that I’ve been here before, I won AOTY in 2015 and went on to win the BET Awards and I think that I won it in 2019 and maybe one day they are going to hand it over because there was a win,” Stonebwoy stated

The Artist of the Year category is one of the most highly anticipated and fiercely contested at Ghana’s prominent music award ceremonies.

In 2019, organizers of the award withheld it from all artistes nominated in the category due to the earlier scuffle that marred the celebrations.

Despite the subsequent ban and its lifting, Stonebwoy returned to the scheme in 2022 and has excelled in his musical journey; garnering more nominations.

The 2015 VGMA winner also took time to congratulate Black Sherif for his hard work and showmanship during the awards.

“Shoutout to Blacko, I was chilling with Blacko right there, whoever arranged it, made us sit together, I was chilling with him,” he noted “Congratulations to everyone who won from King Promise to Epixode, trust me I really enjoyed myself.

Stonebwoy who was remorseful for his behaviour in 2019 also acknowledged the hard work of Charterhouse and organizers.

“If they give me the award, I’ll definitely take it. Shoutout to Madam Theresa and Eniola, I personally respect them very much and I know they understand how much I respect Ghana music and definitely, it’s like our Grammys, wherever I go I speak about it, I hold no malice against them,” he added.