1 hour ago

Veteran Nollywood actress, Maureen Okpoko, has cried out for financial assistance over the sudden loss of her sight.

In a video shared online, the actress revealed that she urgently needs medical attention or would completely lose her sight.

The ailing thespian explained that she needs money to treat her vision impairment and would appreciate everyone willing to come to her aid.

”I’m seeking your financial assistance. It would be greatly appreciated if you all could come to my aid. Also, I need your prayers and words of encouragement, it has not been an easy journey for me, but I’m grateful for the gift of life. Thank you all.”

Mrs. Okpoko, however, established that despite everything, she is grateful for the gift of life.

In her words: ”living with vision loss has been challenging, but I’m grateful to God for the gift of life. I suddenly lost my sight, which means I can no longer see or I can’t see for now.

Mrs. Maureen Okpoko has appeared in countless Nigerian television series, including Baby Oku, Red Scorpion, Clinic Matters, University Mafias, Sorrowful, Dear Mother, and others.

The 62-year-old Anambra-born actress has won various awards at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) and also starred in many Nollywood films such as Matured Games, Crazy Temper, Enemy of Light, The Banker, Wasted, Falling, One Room, Labour Room, and The Duplex, amongst others.

Source: mynigeria.com