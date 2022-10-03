1 hour ago

Legendary former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan says the 2010 FIFA World Cup held in South Africa is his best ever World Cup tournament.

The 36-year-old striker has played at three different World Cup tournaments in 2006 in Germany which was Ghana's first-ever, 2010 in South Africa and in 2014 at the spiritual home of football Brazil.

Gyan nearly led Ghana to the semi-finals of the 2010 FIF World Cup after missing a penalty kick late in the game

Ghana's all-time topscorer with 51 goals did not mince words as he chose the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the first to be hosted in Africa as his best-ever World Cup.

“I think 2010 World Cup was the best World Cup for me,” he noted.

“It’s the most organised World Cup. Everything was fun because it was in Africa for the first time. People wanted to see what Africans can do, people had to fly all over the world to come to Africa. It brought people together. The organisation was excellent and you could see the real culture.

“Everything was amazing. For me, it was the greatest World Cup I’ve ever seen.”

Gyan earned a move to then English Premier League side Sunderland after the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa where he starred scoring three goals at the World Cup.

He also won the BBC African player of the year in 2010 and was named in CAF's Team of the year as he helped Ghana reach the finals of the 2010 AFCON in Angola where they lost to Egypt.