1 hour ago

Former Hearts of Oak and Black Stars defender, Joe Addo has joined the growing chorus calling for the annulment of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

He says that it's a painful decision as club owners and football administrators have spent a fortune on the league and calling for its cancellation is quite traumatic but then again the coronavirus pandemic is killing people and health is more important than football which is purely for entertainment.

“It is a double edged sword. It will affect the club owners. I didn’t really care about the club owners until I became a football administrator. They spend a lot of money and you can’t just tell them to cancel the league," the former Hearts of Oak defender told Joy Sports.

He says the final decision lies in the bosom of the GFA but personally he think health should trump football.

“Also, you can’t also say we have to play because we have the coronavirus going on. We have to leave the FA to make the decision but I personally think that health is more important than entertainment. Someone may have a different opinion about it.”

Should the league season be annulled it will be the second consecutive time it's happening after the 2017/2018 season was truncated due to the Anas expose.

Ghana has so far recorded 2,169 cases of the novel coronavirus disease with 18 deaths and 229 recoveries.