2 hours ago

Tanzanian musical idol, Diamond Platnumz has admitted meeting the best kisser in his life even though he had believed before that he was the best.

In a video snippet of the ongoing Young, famous and African reality TV show streaming on Netflix, he revealed that Ghanaian-American musician Fantana, is the best kisser ever.

In the clip, Diamond appears to have had a discussion with Fantana but they agreed on a parting kiss which Fantana leaned towards him while slouched in a sofa to deliver.

The kiss is spread across the Tanzanian saying: “I thought I was the best kisser, until I kissed Fantana. She was not kissing me, she was eating me. Best kiss ever.”

The two were united on the show along with other group of friends who are African entertainers and A-listers as they go about their lives having fun, flirting and fighting in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Fantana was among the new cohort that joined the ongoing season. Some names in the show include: Khanyi Mbau, Nadia Nakai, Zari Hassan, Annie Macauley Idibia, Andile Ncube, Quinton ‘Naked DJ’ Masina, Kayleigh Schwark, and Swanky.

New arrivals along with Fantana for the season are Queen B herself Bonang Matheba, model Rosette Ncwana, Sebabatso Motsibi and Namibian-born entrepreneur Luis Funana.

Watch the kiss-teraction below: