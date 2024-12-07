1 hour ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on all Ghanaians to embrace peace and unity as they head to the polls in the upcoming elections. Addressing the nation during a press briefing, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the importance of maintaining Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of democracy in Africa.

“Our democracy thrives on the collective will of the people, and I urge every eligible voter to exercise their civic responsibility with dignity and respect for the process,” he stated.

He encouraged citizens to avoid any form of violence or intimidation, stressing that peaceful participation ensures the credibility of the election results.

Dr. Bawumia also applauded the Electoral Commission and security agencies for their efforts to ensure a transparent and secure voting environment.

He urged political parties and their supporters to remain calm and to resolve disputes through legal and peaceful channels.

“As leaders, we are responsible for promoting unity. Let us focus on what unites us as a nation, not what divides us,” he added.

His call for peace aligns with widespread appeals from civil society and religious leaders urging Ghanaians to safeguard the country’s democratic values.

Dr. Bawumia concluded by expressing confidence in Ghana’s ability to conduct yet another successful and peaceful election.