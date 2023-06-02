43 minutes ago

Regina Nuamah, the proud mother of talented Ghanaian youth star Ernest Nuamah, has expressed her optimism that her son will surpass the remarkable achievements of Ghana's all-time leading scorer, Asamoah Gyan.

In an interview with Pepe Suarez TV, Regina Nuamah praised her son's qualities and expressed her belief that he will go on to achieve even greater heights in his football career.

Ernest Nuamah, at the age of only 19, has already made a name for himself in the Danish football scene, playing for Nordsjaelland. His performances in the 2023 season have been outstanding, with 12 goals and four assists in 29 appearances, earning him the title of Best Player of the Spring in the 2023 Superligaen.

His exceptional form has also caught the attention of the national team selectors, leading to his maiden call-up to the Black Stars squad.

Regina Nuamah passionately spoke about her son's potential and the aspirations she holds for his future.

"With the way Ghanaians always hailed Asamoah Gyan, I want my son to surpass what Asamoah Gyan has done, and with God on his side, he will surely achieve that to help Ghana," she said.

She continued, "I always tell my son that with God's grace, he can do more than what he has done previously. I want to encourage Ghanaians that, whatever targets he has for himself, he needs the prayers of Ghanaians to go the extra mile. With what he has done, he won't fail Ghanaians."

Regina Nuamah's unwavering belief in her son's potential reflects the high expectations and hopes that Ghanaian football fans have for Ernest Nuamah. As he continues to excel on the field, many are eager to see how far his talent will take him and the impact he will make in Ghanaian football.