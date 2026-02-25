17 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Addai has declared his desire to represent his homeland at senior international level, saying he dreams of helping to restore pride and joy to Ghanaian football fans.

‎

‎The Qarabağ FK attacker says wearing the colours of the Ghana national football team would mean more to him than any personal achievement abroad.

‎

‎“I really want to represent Ghana because I love my country,” Addai said. “I grew up watching Ghana lose finals, and I want to help bring joy to my people.”

‎

‎Ghana have endured heartbreak in several major tournaments over the years, narrowly missing out on continental and global glory despite boasting generations of talented players. For Addai, those painful memories have become a source of motivation.

‎

‎“I want to be remembered not just for playing abroad but for doing something meaningful for Ghana,” he added. “Because I really love Ghana.”

‎

‎The forward, who has been impressing in Azerbaijan with Qarabağ, confirmed that he has not yet been contacted by the national team setup. However, he remains hopeful that his performances have not gone unnoticed.

‎

“I haven’t had any contact yet with the Black Stars,” he said. “But I believe they’ve seen my performances. Everything happens in God’s time. I’m not in a hurry.”

‎

‎Addai’s comments come at a time when competition for places in the Black Stars squad remains intense, with several Ghanaian players shining across Europe and beyond. His patience and confidence suggest a player focused on steady progress rather than immediate recognition.

‎

‎For now, Addai continues to let his football speak for him, driven by a simple ambition: to one day help turn Ghana’s near-misses into moments of celebration.