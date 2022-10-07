3 hours ago

Ghanas richest disc jokey DJ Azonto has revealed plans of buying Despite Multimedia's Okay FM for radio personality Abeiku Santana

In an interview on Okay FM, DJ Azonto says buying cars and houses doesn't fancy him anymore, rather investing to be a very successful media mogul is what he is currently working on

The host, Halifax excluded himself from the list when DJ Azonto promised to buy OKAY FM for Abeiku Santana and UTV for Empress McBrown. DJ Azonto added Mr Socrate Safo and Ola Michaels as part of people he would be appreciating too.

The "Fa No Fom" Hitmaker was in the headlines recently over his comment about charging Sarkodie $200,000 should in case he contacts him for a music project in the future.