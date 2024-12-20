1 hour ago

Bechem United head coach Kwaku Danso is focused on delivering a win to the club's supporters as they prepare to face FC Samartex on Saturday, just days before Christmas.

Danso expressed his team's commitment to securing victory, acknowledging that while they are always focused on winning, a triumph over the Timber Giants would be a perfect early gift for their fans.

“We are hoping to get the three points from our next game to give our fans a Christmas gift,” Danso said during his pre-match comments on Bechem United TV.

The coach emphasized the competitive nature of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League, noting that no team stands out as exceptional, which has made the league highly contested this season.

“We take every game as it comes. We never underrate any opponent. If you look at the league we are playing, there is no exceptional team and so the league is keenly contested,” he added.

Bechem United will look to extend their impressive form when they take on FC Samartex on Saturday, December 21, with the hopes of giving their supporters a festive cheer.