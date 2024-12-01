7 hours ago

The Vice President and Presidential Candiidate of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has reiterated his desire to create job opportunities for Ghanaian youth through the digital space.

One of Dr. Bawumia’s flagship youth policies for job creation, is his proposal to train 1 million Ghanaian youth in digital skills.

Addressing thousands of young Ghanaians who trooped to his community connect in Koforidua on Saturday, Dr. Bawumia said he is committed to executing this proposal as President because the digital space offers many opportunities, which Ghanaian youth must also be prepared to take advantage of.

''There are so many jobs and opportunities in the digital space that is why I want to give 1m Ghanaian youth training in digital skills.''

''It will open more opportunities for them both in Ghana and abroad and I believe in the ingenuity of the Ghanaian youth so we have to support them.'

"With a training in digital skills, you can sit here in Koforidua and work for any company here in Ghana and even abroad. This is the direction the world is going so I want to prepare our youth to benefit from the immense opportunities of the digital space."

Dr. Bawumia added that with his government intending to take Ghana's digital experience to another level, there is the need for mobile phones to be affordable to everyone, hence his decision to scrap taxes on mobile phones.

"With the work we are doing, the digitalisation and the work we want to them with the youth, taxes on mobile phones ought to go and I will take them off to make mobile phones cheaper and more affordable in Ghana."