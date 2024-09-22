6 hours ago

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Efia Odo, has opened up about her desire to settle down and start a family.

However, she is facing a major obstacle, which is some men only seeing her as an object for sex.

In a recent interview, Efia expressed her frustration, saying, “As I grow older, I yearn for a meaningful relationship and children. But unfortunately, people only think of one thing when it comes to me – sex.”

She revealed that, even innocent interactions with men including male artistes are often misinterpreted.

“Whenever I’m spotted with a male, whether it’s an artist or friend, people assume I’m involved with them romantically or sexually.

“It’s like I can’t even male friend because most of these men, they would want to have sex with me if they found themselves in that position,” she stated.

She cited her friendship with King Promise, whom she knew before his rise to fame, as an example.

“Even King Promise that I knew before he became popular, people automatically assume we had a sexual relationship simply because we’re acquainted. I got into an argument with a guy I was dating because of him,” she said.

The socialite worries that constant speculation will affect her future relationships. And said was forced to resign from her position at Eats Avenue because of rumours she was romantically involved with the owner.

“As a woman, if I settle down and people continue to attach negative connotations to my interactions, it will affect me deeply,” she stated.