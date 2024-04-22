3 hours ago

Musician Kofi Kinaata has revealed that when he was just three years old, his mother encouraged him to become a musician when he grew up.

Speaking on Power Entertainment on Power97.9 FM and TV XYZ with Agyemang Prempeh, Kofi Kinaata disclosed that his mother was a music lover who could sing well and compose her own songs.

He attributes his talent to her influence, adding that despite being a good footballer, he always kept his mother’s wish in mind.

“When I was three years old, my mom told me she wanted me to be a musician when I grew up. She said she really loves music, so I always had that in mind. Though I used to be a good footballer, I had it in mind that I would be an artiste,” he said.

“My mom has a good voice; she can really compose music. I got that trait from her,” he added.