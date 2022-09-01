4 hours ago

Kwame Owusu Fordjour, popularly identified as Dr. UN, the organizer of the controversial Global Blueprint Excellence Awards, has disclosed how he was abused by some people when they chanced on him in town after his fake awards scheme went viral.

Speaking with blogger, Zionfelix on his Uncut show, Dr. UN mentioned he was once taking a walk somewhere in Kumasi when a young man approached him, shouting ‘this is the guy’ and gave him a dirty slap.

“Someone met me at Patasi and said this is the guy, this is the guy,' and he slapped me. So I worry about walking alone.

"Also, some soldiers met me at Techiman and I think they are fake. Someone had called me to launch his program for him, so I walked out to ease myself, and what I saw next were these people, who claimed to be soldiers, calling me. They weren’t wearing uniforms but they claimed they were soldiers,” he added.

The awards organiser narrating how his incident with the soldiers went, said that the soldiers cited that he was one of the criminals infiltrating the system with dubious schemes.

Furthermore, he claimed the so-called soldiers broke a branch of a tree and caned him until they left marks on his body.

“You are the criminals who have infiltrated our country and kidnapped people to sell. They said they were soldiers at Burma Camp and a whole lot of things. These ladies broke a branch from a tree and caned me on the back several times.

“To date, I still have marks on my back and this was three to four months ago. Do you know what I am going through and for you to sing a song saying the day you meet me you will slap me on the back? Sarkodie said that. It's entertainment and that's how I take it,” he added.

This follows the 2020 expose that got netizens going crazy after over 20 top public figures like rapper Sarkodie, Berla Mundi, D-Black, government ministers, appointees, politicians, academicians, and many more were awarded in what was identified as a fake awards scheme purported by Dr. UN.