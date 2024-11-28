17 minutes ago

Ghanaian musician Safo Newman has revealed that he has received suggestions from people to use illicit substances which will boost his confidence on stage.

According to the 'Akokoa' hitmaker, regardless of the advice from these people, he is unyielding to anything that will derail him from who he is.

"People have actually recommended that I should do some of these things [drugs] so that I will go wild [on stage].

I won’t be doing that. I don’t think I can do that," he made this comment on Hitz FM while talking about people's criticism of his calmness on stage.

In the interview with Andy Dosty, Safo noted that a lot of people have issues with his introverted nature because they fail to acknowledge differences in people's temperaments.

After he shot into the limelight with his 'Akokoa' song earlier this year, Safo has been heavily criticized for his sense of fashion and dullness on stage while performing.

He has acknowledged that he is working to improve on all weaknesses as he continues to produce music that will not only excite people to dance but to feed their minds with thought-provoking content.

Safo Newman who has other songs such as Miss Issabela, Sorrow Fly, March Past and All the Way, is currently out with a peace song titled 'NPP, NDC'.