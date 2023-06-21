1 hour ago

Well known Kumawood actor/musician, Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lil Win, has opened up about a health condition that crippled him for five years.

Speaking about his ailment on UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday, June 17, he disclosed that though the cause of the health condition was not diagnosed, it affected his legs and made him immobile.

According to him, the condition started after he went to dig a well in my village and though it happened years before he started acting, he was touched by how much his mother spent on his medical bills to get him back to his former state.

“I went to dig a well and that was it. Each day, I was given about 15 to 20 injections at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi,” he narrated on Accra-based UTV.

His mother’s gesture at the time has been the reason Lil Win said he doesn’t ever want to see his mother suffer but make all the sacrifices including giving his last pesewa to her to always make her happy.

The award-winning actor who has been acting over a decade has won lots of admiration for his roles in movies such as Pleasure or Pain, Once Upon a Time in Accra, Maye Papa Enu Me Ho, Akurase Tumi, A True Life Story, Onaapo, Emre Bi, Sure Banker, David Ba among others.

In addition to acting, Lil Win who is also a musician has some songs to his credit. They include Mama Boss Papa (Yimama) ft. Young Chorus, I Don’t Think Far (Languages) ft Jupitar, Edem, Tinny, Pope Skinny and Cabum, Okukurodurufuo, I Don’t Think Far ft Guru, Anointing ft Kuami Eugene and How Dare You.