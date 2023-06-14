50 minutes ago

Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician, Amakye Dede, has revealed that he was forced to crown young highlife and Afro-beat singer, Kuami Eugene, as the king of future highlife in Ghana.

Amakye Dede has come under a barrage of attacks from players in the music industry including record producer Zapp Mallet after the incident.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday (14 June), Amakye Dede said: “Though I did that, it was not my will to do so.”

“They forced me to crown Kuami Eugene,” he said.

“I even gave the crown they handed over to me to someone to put it down, but they later said, no I have to crown him, and I did it,” the Su fre wo Nyame hitmaker said.