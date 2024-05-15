7 hours ago

Sister Derby has expressed her sentiments on observing her former partner, Medikal, and Fella Makafui showcase their romance on social media.

The Ghanaian socialite had consistently asserted that her relationship with Medikal ended due to his infidelity involving Fella Makafui.

However, in a new development, Sister Derby has indicated that while her separation from Medikal did not greatly upset her, she was troubled by how he and Fella conspicuously displayed their new relationship, which felt like a taunt.

During a conversation with Zionfelix, Sister Derby reflected, “I didn’t really care about their relationship but for him, I wished him well. And of course, it was painful because they were rubbing it in my face and she was also mocking me. Even those times, I never said anything to her or dissed her. I accepted it.”

She also mentioned hurtful remarks from the public that intensified the emotional toll of her split from Medikal.

“The painful part was people thinking I am desperate for marriage. People passed silly comments like ‘go and marry’, 'no one wants to marry you'. Like really? Do you believe no one wants to marry me? It’s ridiculous,” she added.

Regarding the nature of her past relationship with Medikal, Sister Derby revealed, “All through the two years we were together, we never disagreed on anything, we never fought. It was just the Fella issue.”

When questioned about Medikal's temperament as a partner, she responded, “Oh no. He wasn't difficult to date at all.”

These comments from Sister Derby come in the wake of a joint performance with Medikal at his O2 Indigo concert in London, sparking speculation about a possible romantic revival.

This event followed Medikal's announcement of his separation from Fella Makafui and his single status.

Sister Derby on her current relationship with Medikal:

Previously, Sister Derby clarified that her onstage collaboration with Medikal was an act of support for a friend and 'sweet ex.'

She underscored that their interaction is strictly professional.

“I joined him on stage as a show of support for my friend, my sweet ex. It was an invitation I accepted gladly. We've collaborated musically, and our relationship remains friendly and business-oriented,” she explained.