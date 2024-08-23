12 hours ago

Ten months after his defeat, the former National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo is yet to come to terms with it.

In December last year, he lost his seat to then General Secretary, John Asiedu Nketia. The latter polled 65.17%, while Dr Ofosu-Ampofo got 33.81% votes.

Despite Mr Nketia’s landslide victory, the former chairman said events leading to the contest still haunt him.

According to him, during the contest, there were many speculations about him which he finds difficult to understand.

Dr Ofosu-Ampofo said he was surprised that some party members fabricated things about him even as one of the longest-serving members of the party.

“How on earth could anybody think that I will be in bed with NPP? But all of a sudden my Akyem lineage was brought into question, that I am part of the Akyem mafias. I am in bed with the NPP,” he said on Joy FM.

He said there was a need to sanitise the party to avoid the recurrence of such needless propaganda especially during internal elections.

“From 1992 when this party was organised we haven’t had such an acrimonious environment where press conferences are organised with accusations and insults and all those things. I have not seen it before and I still feel that we need to sanitise the campaign environment when it comes to internal elections,” he added.

Source: Myjoyonline