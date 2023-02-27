30 minutes ago

There is no doubt he interprets it so well, in fact, near perfection that it is hard to believe for a minute that Kumawood actor Komfo Kolegae was ever reluctant to play the role of a fetish priest (okomfo).

But right from the horse's own mouth, Komfo Kolegae, real name Collins Oteng, disclosed that he was never keen on playing the ‘divinity’ role which entailed wearing a smock or skirt made from rafia accessorized with cowries, beads, talisman, with white powder all over his body and other stuff to make him ‘fearsome’.

Speaking with Graphic Showbiz recently, Komfo Kolegae revealed that the ‘perfect’ interpretation of the okomfo character was one thing he previously shied away from since he feared the perceived negative outcome.

He mentioned that he made sacrifices and fought his fears with the character and by design, it turned out to be the magic that turned his fortunes around as an actor.

“I was forced to play the role of a fetish priest instead of a security guard, which I found difficult at the time. I allowed my fears to mask my abilities but the director insisted and I had no choice than to do it.

“As fate will have it, that role shot me to fame with very positive feedback and that encouraged me to major in such roles leading to my now showbiz name, Komfo Kolegae.

“It has become a brand name no one can ever take away from me and I'm so happy I overcame my fears, which is paying off now,” he said.

In response to assertions that playing fetish priest may have negative consequences, he maintained that they were just fiction and that his acting was not meant to tarnish the image of any religion or belief.

“I don't do it to mock people who associate themselves with traditional beliefs. All I know is that, it is drama and I have to deliver. As an actor, I have a responsibility to play the character that has been assigned to me, and I am aware this requires me to be dynamic”, he added.

In November 2022, the actor lost his wife and baby through labour complications and while many had anticipated that the tragic loss would take a big toll on his career, Komfo Kolegae described the tragic loss as a phase of life.

“It has never been easy, but I'm doing my best, and the only thing I can do is to keep myself busy to forget the sufferings. I'm back working full time and even on set”, he said.

Reacting to claims that the Kumawood movie industry has crippled, Komfo Kolegae held the view that the industry was far from that although it was not as vibrant as before.

He said the current shift from purchasing movies on tapes and DVDs to streaming on Youtube and other digital platforms had changed the narrative but it did not in any way imply the industry was dead.

“In our current economy, it simply isn't as vibrant as it once was. However, we are still working and doing everything we can to keep the industry alive with the aid of YouTube and other social media platforms,” he concluded.