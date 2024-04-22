7 hours ago

Ghanaian musician Michael Takyi-Frimpong, aka Lord Paper, has admitted that he was not ready for the attention he got from the controversial music video of his song "Ewurama."

Recall that in 2016, a music video for the song by the then up-and-coming Lord Paper was released, featuring an explicit sex scene.

The music video generated controversy in the country, with many condemning the direction that the video went.

Upon its release, an unfazed Lord Paper defended his creative choice, stating the video gave him the desired outcome.

A few years later, Lord Paper lamented that he was being ostracized by his colleagues in the industry due to the music video.

According to adomonline.com, Lord Paper, on the ‘Showtym with Andy Dosty’ said that he did not take proper advantage of the attention that the song gave him.

He added that back then, he was inexperienced and didn't expect the song to become big. He said he had no support team and did not know how to use the attention the song gave him positively.

“I was very young, and we shared ideas, and it was one of those days… and I didn’t think it would go that far. I wasn’t ready for the industry. I didn’t have a team, and people don’t like you when you are not on a team. I had no idea about the industry… if it were today, I would have turned it into something positive,” Lord Paper said.

He added that the song was a blessing for him, opening doors to work with some A-list artistes. However, it also caused some Ghanaians and celebrities to distance themselves from him due to its controversial content.

“Initially, they didn’t understand it. But now, a lot of artistes are connecting with me. Before, I was sidelined, musicians were not even talking to me. I went to radio stations and some sacked me,” he added.

Looking back, Lord Paper said he sees how much he's grown and learned in the music business, adding that he is ready to use his past experiences to create better opportunities in the future.