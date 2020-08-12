3 hours ago

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has responded to threats issued by Koku Anyidoho, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Professor Atta Mills Institute.

Koku Anyidoho has threatened to ‘expose’ the activities of the seasoned journalist when the late Prof Mills was President.

Venting out his emotions in a tweet, Koku asked Mr Pratt to remember when he "tried in vain, with the collaboration of his paymasters, to get President Atta-Mills to sack me from the Presidency, but President Atta-Mills did not budge? If he does not stop talking rubbish about Jerry John Rawlings, I will expose him".

Speaking to this on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kwesi Pratt said he has nothing against the former aide to late President.

He therefore threw down the gauntlet to the former Communictions Director at the Presidency to do whatever he deems right if he (Koku) feels offended.

" . . you can go ahead to expose me; if I have done anything contrary to our laws; there are formal processes for redressing statements that are made which are libelous and so on...I have no fight against him," he stated.