2 hours ago

The founder and leader of International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has issued a stern warning to clergymen in Ghana to refrain from giving prophecies after the just-ended 2024 elections.

In a video shared on X on December 11, 2024, Obinim expressed displeasure over the false prophecies made by some pastors predicting a win for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 election.

He emphasised that he no longer wants to hear any prophet making false declarations after the election.

“All those prophets who prophesied that the NPP would win and the NDC would lose in this election, I don’t want to hear any of you on TV or social media declaring any fake prophecies, claiming that the NPP lost because they didn’t do their prophecies properly,” Obinim said.

The controversial pastor warned that he would not hesitate to publicly attack any pastor who tries to give such prophecies post-election.

“This is Angel Obinim speaking: If I see anyone on social media or TV giving prophecies after the elections, saying any political party didn’t fulfill their prophecies well, I will mention your name and fire you on social media. You people are a disgrace,” he added.

Background

In the lead-up to the 2024 general elections, several pastors publicly predicted a victory for the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Prominent figures such as Nana Agradaa, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, and Prophet Azuka, among others, prophecied a win for Dr. Bawumia.

