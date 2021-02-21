2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for the Nkawkaw constituency, Hon. Joseph Frimpong, has assured his constituents he will deliver on the promises he made to them prior to the 2020 elections.

Addressing a news conference to outline his plans for the constituency, the MP indicated he will fulfill all his campaign promises over confidence the people have deposed in him.

“During the campaign, we made some promises and I’m sure we are going to fulfill them. MP’s does not construct roads but you have to lobby. In Nkawkaw here, there are critical roads that we have to make sure we lobby for it to be done by the government. Some roads are on contract which have not been done, so it is my vision to make sure those roads are done,” he assured.

Hon. Frimpong observed that some communities in the constituency need bridges and promised he will personally fund the projects also mobilize the people through communal labour to support.

He promised to establish a compost plant at Obomeng to generate electricity to the community. He said fecal matter will also be treated to become organic fertilizer for farming purposes. This, he said will serve as a source of employment to the unemployed youth in the area.

The MP said health is hoping to provide waste bins to households in the constituency where trucks will be picking them on daily basis to feed the compost plant for recycling. He said the solid and liquid wastes will be used to generate biogas and electricity.

Hon. Frimpong disclosed that he has met with the Forestry Commission over plans to embark on afforestation program to provide employment to the youth. He said between 5 million to 10 million dollars is being secured from the world bank to embark on the project which will commence this year.

On education, he said he will dialogue with parents on how best they can assist students to the tertiary institutions in the country.