1 hour ago

The Deputy General Secretary in Charge of Operations of the National Democratic Congress, Mustapha Gbande, has issued a strong warning to the Minister of the Interior, Henry Quartey, for allegedly threatening him.

The NDC Deputy General Secretary, according to ghananewsguide.com, said that Henry Quartey had threatened to sue him for alleging that the minister held a secret meeting with the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, Christian Tettey Yohuno; and others, to supposedly plan to rig the 2024 general elections.

Gbande said that while the interior minister is making this unfounded allegation against him, he (the minister) is also accusing him (Gbande) of building an army to cause violence in the December 7 polls.

He threatened to not only counter-sue the minister but to also expose some of the nasty things that the minister has done in the various positions he has held in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

“I will not only counter-sue him for falsely accusing me of criminal activities and inciting state institutions against me personally, but I will also take the opportunity to expose malicious issues related to the minister and his previous roles as a regional minister involving him and his government,” the deputy general secretary is quoted to have said.

He added, “How can you complain about something I said and then end that complaint by making such an empty, malicious allegation against me?”

He also accused the ruling New Patriotic Party of resorting to “nefarious, fraudulent, and crooked” means to prepare for the next election.

Gbande further warned the interior minister that any attempt to undermine the will of the people in the pending elections would be met with strong resistance.

Gbande described Henry Quartey as the ‘most disliked’ Minister of the Interior because of his actions; accusing him of misusing his position, including demolishing structures under the guise of law enforcement while allegedly scouting for state lands and bungalows.

He also accused the minister of interfering in the recruitment of personnel for the various security agencies in the country.

“This is the first time an interior minister is fully and overtly involved in recruiting security personnel without following due process. Is that not an agenda intended to use internal security agencies to interfere in the elections?” Gbande asked.

Source: Ghanaweb