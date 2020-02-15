16 minutes ago

16 year old Prince Adu Kwabena has been a sensation for Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League scoring more than half of his team's goals.

The sensational striker despite his young age has been unfazed by the rigours of the Ghana Premeir League playing against defenders who are twice his age and stronger.

Adu Kwabena has set his sights on winning the Ghana Premier League golden boot or at least coming second at the end of the Ghana league season.

"I want to win the goal king gong and its something I'm aspiring to get my hands on.If you check carefully almost every season, a player from Bechem emerges as the goal king or second top scorer and my aspirations are no different."he told TV3

'We have spoken to a Denmark club and I will leave for Denmark at the end of the month"

The 16-year-old striker has been one of the best performing players since the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League started and is currently on six goals after playing 6 matches.

Due to his impressive displays, he has attracted interest from an unnamed club in Denmark.