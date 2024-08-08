3 hours ago

Former New Patriotic Party parliamentary hopeful, Hopeson Adorye, has promised to ensure that the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, is prosecuted in the event the NPP leaves power.

Hopeson Adorye, during an interview on XYZ TV on Wednesday, August 8, 2024, said that he would make sure Rev Kusi Boateng, the founder and leader of the Power Chapel Worldwide, is jailed for supposed involvement in corrupt activities in the construction of the National Cathedral.

The NPP-turn-Movement for Change leader indicated that what annoys him the most is that after all the things the pastor has done, he has the guts to prophesy that the NPP would win the upcoming presidential election.

“I hope you heard Rev Kusi Boateng say that Bawumia would win the 2024 election. Anybody who sees him should hoot at him. God does not talk to thieves.

“After all the resources of Ghana that have been put into this thing (the Cathedral) which has gone to waste, this man says that he lent money to the government. Ei, where would you hear such a thing,” he said in Twi.

He added, “You do all these things and you come and tell us that God says (Bawumia would win the elections). This man is a liar. I would join Okudzeto Ablakwa, we would make sure that Kusi Boateng would go to jail… On December 7, NPP would lose the election; after that, I would make sure, to partner Okudzeto. Rev Kusi Boateng would go to jail.”

About the allegations against Rev Kusi Boateng:

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, mentioned the clergyman in his "Mother of all scandals" publication on January 16, 2023, alleging primarily that Kusi Boateng was using two different identities on official documents.

He had previously alleged that an amount of GH¢2.6 million was "irregularly" paid out from the coffers of the National Cathedral to JNS Talent Centre, a company closely associated with Kusi Boateng.

In response to the accusations, the clergyman stated that he welcomed the inquiry by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) into the matter, following the lodging of an official petition by Ablakwa.

Kusi Boateng, in a statement on January 16, 2023, added: "When all is done, I will seek redress against Mr. Ablakwa for his deliberate defamatory statements against me."

"I will continue to contribute my quota to the National Cathedral project and offer my services to the country to the best of my ability," the statement concluded.

Source: Ghanaweb