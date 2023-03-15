1 hour ago

Award-winning Reggae Dancehall artiste BetterDays Gad, born Daniel Tabil, on Friday, March 10 disclosed that he would rather seek advice from Kofi Kinaata than feature him on a song.

Speaking to host Nana Yaw Gyebi on Connect FM‘s mid-morning show, BetterDays mentioned he respects Kofi Kinaata and highly regards and admire his efforts and works but when he is given the opportunity to meet him, he would not be in a rush to feature him on a song because Kofi has more to give than that.

The reigning king of Reggae Dancehall in the Western Region, BetterDays stated that if Kofi Kinaata is to feature him on a song, it would make much waves and easily become a hit but if he is to go the other way round, he would be the one to make preparations for promotions and as it stands now he is in his ‘dry season’ and would not wish to burden himself with it.

The Takoradi-based artiste said although he is not giving up the goal of featuring popular artistes on his songs, his priorities now is to become more financially stable to massively push his music career.

BetterDays Gad won the Best Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year at the Western Music Awards 2022.