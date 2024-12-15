6 hours ago

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to the continuation of Ghana’s Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy, dismissing claims that his administration would abolish it.

In an interview with Voice of America (VOA), Mahama emphasized that these assertions, primarily propagated by New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials during the election campaign, were unfounded political propaganda.

“Free SHS has come to stay, and it is not going anywhere,” Mahama stated. “Nobody is going to scrap Free SHS. What was said was political talk and gimmickry. We are going to maintain it, What we are going to do is get dedicated funding for it.”

The Free SHS Policy

Introduced in 2017 under the Akufo-Addo administration, the Free SHS programme provides free tuition, boarding, and meals for students in public senior high schools. It has enabled hundreds of thousands of Ghanaian youth, especially from underprivileged backgrounds, to access secondary education.

However, the policy has faced challenges, including overcrowded classrooms, inadequate infrastructure, and delayed release of funds, which have affected its quality and implementation.

Mahama’s stance is to preserve the core benefits of the programme while addressing these challenges. His vision includes securing a reliable funding mechanism to alleviate financial constraints and improve the quality of education under the scheme.

Mahama’s Resounding Victory

John Mahama’s commitment to Free SHS was a key part of his campaign message, resonating with many Ghanaians concerned about education access and equity. His victory in the December 7 elections was decisive.

The Electoral Commission declared him the winner with 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the valid votes cast. He defeated his closest rival, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP, who garnered 4,657,304 votes (41.61%).

This victory marks a return to the presidency for Mahama, who previously served as Ghana’s leader from 2012 to 2017. His campaign focused on themes of economic restoration, addressing corruption, and improving social programmes like education and healthcare.

The Free SHS policy was a contentious issue during the elections, with the NPP warning that Mahama would dismantle it if elected. Mahama’s firm rebuttal seeks to reassure Ghanaians, especially parents and students who have benefited from the programme.

The President-elect has pledged to work with education stakeholders to review and refine the policy, ensuring sustainable and efficient implementation.