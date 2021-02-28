1 hour ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines are safe, dispelling rumours that they cause infertility in both men and women.

Speaking during his 24th address to the nation on measures being taken to curb the coronavirus disease, Akufo-Addo said: “Our domestic regulatory agency, FDA, one of the most reputable in Africa and in the world, has certified the safe use of the vaccine. It will not do so if it had any reservations about the safety of the vaccine, and I have gone on record as saying that no vaccine will be deployed in the country for use without the express certification of the FDA.”

He added: “Taking the vaccine will not alter your DNA, it will not embed a tracking device in your body, neither will it cause infertility in women or in men.”

To prove the efficacy of the vaccines, the president and his wife and the vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will be the first to take the first set of jabs on Monday March 1, 2021 at the 37 and Police Hospitals respectively.

“As your President, I want to assure you that the vaccine is safe. That is why tomorrow, on Monday, 1st March, ahead of the commencement of the vaccination programme on Tuesday, 2nd March, my wife the First Lady, the Vice President, his wife the Second Lady, and I will take the vaccine publicly at two (2) health facilities in Accra,” he said.

Below are excerpts of his address: